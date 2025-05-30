Flyers re-sign RFA defenseman who made NHL debut in 2024-25

Helge Grans, who gave the Flyers solid minutes when needed this season, signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the club Friday.

The deal is a two-way contract in Year 1 and a one-way contract in Year 2, while the average annual value of it is $787,500. The 23-year-old defenseman will remain a restricted free agent when the deal expires.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With the Flyers hurting on the back end in November, Grans was called up to make his NHL debut. He played six games for the big club and showed some promise, recording an assist and five blocked shots.

"I would say I'm a two-way defenseman who can handle the puck," Grans said before his debut. "But I like to play a defensive role. ... I feel my offensive game has gotten a bit better this year with some confidence."

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In 66 regular-season games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, the 6-foot-4 righty shot had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and a minus-2 rating. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games.

"I really like Gransy, that's a guy that nobody talks about, but there's something there about him," former Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere said in September. "He moves well, he moves the puck well and that's one of those D that, if you don't notice him when you watch the game, it's because he did his job."

Grans will look to impress the Flyers' new coaching staff this fall in training camp. He came to Philadelphia from the Kings' organization as part of the three-team Ivan Provorov trade in June 2023. He was a 2020 second-round pick of Los Angeles.

"I heard from my agency that it's a rebuild and a lot of young guys here," Grans said at the Flyers' 2023 development camp. They're building up here, so I'm very excited to be here."

On Thursday, the Flyers re-signed restricted free agent Tyson Foerster. Cam York, Noah Cates and Jakob Pelletier are the big club's other RFAs in line for new deals.