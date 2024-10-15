Flyers news

Flyers Pregame Live ticket package is a go for 2024-25 NHL season

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

Let's do that hockey!

NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Flyers have teamed up to bring the first-ever Flyers Pregame Live ticket package.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Join us on October 31 at Wells Fargo Center when the Flyers host the Blues.

The package includes a lower-level ticket and an exclusive throwback long sleeve shirt. You'll also have a chance to meet the NBC Sports Philadelphia Pregame crew.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You can get your tickets at philadelphiaflyers.com.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers blog 20 hours ago

Tippett, a penalty killer? The upside is there with Flyers

Flyers analysis Oct 13

Fedotov has up-and-down night as Flyers fall to Flames for first loss

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us