‘Those were the glory days' — Flyers' peewee team set for memorable trip

The kids marveled at seeing Matvei Michkov's locker stall.

They buzzed around Tyson Foerster when he walked in through the door.

One youngster kindly but unabashedly asked Cam York to sign his phone case.

"Phone cases, pucks, jerseys," York said with a smile. "It was great."

That's what it's all about.

Before heading to what is considered the Little League World Series of hockey, the peewee Flyers saw their NHL dreams up close. They were featured on the huge scoreboard at the Wells Fargo Center during the Flyers' game last Thursday. Then they visited the locker room and met two Flyers players that were once in their shoes.

"Having them up on the big screen at the Flyers' game and getting welcomed and wished well, and then having the opportunity to go into the Flyers' locker room after the game," Rob Baer, the team leader, said, "you could just see their jaws drop and their eyes light up as they were walking around the room."

York played in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament back in 2014 with the junior Ducks and Foerster for the Barrie Colts in 2015.

Now 24 years old and one of the Flyers' top defensemen, York enjoyed greeting the peewee team. He can still recall being a giddy and wide-eyed kid just like them.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah," York said last Friday. "Those were the glory days, that's when your love of the game is at its peak. So many memories that I remember today from that tournament. Just trying to wish those kids good luck. I think they were pretty happy to meet us. That's one of the best tournaments around."

The tournament, which features 120 teams, has seen NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Guy Lafleur come through it, as well as current stars Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk and Flyers Hall of Famers Mark Howe, Eric Lindros and Rick Tocchet.

Every year, the Flyers send a team composed of the top 12-year-olds from the Philadelphia region. The 2025 squad was whittled down from 250 players in open tryouts to 19 for the final roster. The team starts its bus trip to Quebec City on Thursday and plays its first game Sunday at 7:15 p.m. ET against Detroit Honeybaked.

While the parents come for the tournament, the kids don't stay with them in a hotel; they live with billet families.

"I think it's an integral part of the experience," Baer, the Flyers' senior director of community relations and hockey development, said Monday in a phone interview. "It's not required by the tournament for the teams that are coming in, to stay with local host families. But for us, in the 30-plus years that the Flyers have been sending a team, we've always billeted."

It's a fabric of the Flyers' peewee trip as the billet families have now become multigenerational.

"We've got billet families that grew up with Flyers peewees coming into their house and now they're growing up and have families of their own and now they're opening their homes to our players 25 years later," Baer said. "It's a really cool thing and a very cool tradition that we have with that.

"The cultural experience, it's probably the most important part of this entire journey and this tournament. So, yes, the hockey is great and it's very important and we're there to win, but it does give them the first taste of billeting and, 'Is this something that I really want to pursue?' Because if they do, odds are they're going to end up staying with a host family at some point in their hockey careers."

When the kids arrive to Quebec City, they'll pick up their tournament pins, which sport Foerster as the Flyers' representative. The 23-year-old goal-scoring winger took pictures with every player last Thursday and signed autographs. Last year, York was on the team pin.

"These guys can meet with these kids, they can connect with them, they can share their experiences, which is a big part of why we try to find an ambassador from the current NHL Flyers roster to sort of serve as a role model for the peewee kids," Baer said. "Tyson, he was really into it when we asked him. ... He was like, 'Yes, absolutely, that's so cool that you're going to put me on the pin.' He said, 'Make sure it's really big.' I was like, 'Yeah, we'll get the biggest pin we can get.' He was like, 'All right, it has got to be, like, really big.' I was like, 'OK, it'll be bigger than Cam's was last year, I promise.' That's what he wanted to hear."

As a young kid from Anaheim Hills, York saw the tournament turn into a real launchpad.

"That's where I got scouted to go to Shattuck St. Mary's," York said. "Being from California, it was great exposure. There were some scouts there. For kids that age, it's the Stanley Cup essentially."

And York hasn't forgotten it.

"I stayed with a billet family," he said. "For me, being from California, that was the first time I experienced big snowfall, poutine, all that stuff. It was a good experience."