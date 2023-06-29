NHL Draft

Flyers move into 2nd round, take a highly-ranked goalie

The club took Bjarnason at 51st overall

By Jordan Hall

Carson Bjarnason
Jordan Hall/NBC Sports Philadelphia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Flyers traded into the second round of Thursday's 2023 NHL draft and took a big goalie.

At 51st overall, they selected Carson Bjarnason, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder who was the top-ranked North American netminder by NHL Central Scouting. He was the fourth goalie taken in the draft.

In exchange for the pick, the Flyers sent one of their two sixth-rounders in this draft (167th overall) and a second-rounder in 2024 to the Blackhawks. The Flyers originally had three second-rounders in 2024. Now they have two.

To start Thursday, they didn't have a selection in the second round at Bridgestone Arena because of the Rasmus Ristolainen trade two summers ago.

Bjarnason, who celebrates his 18th birthday Friday, was 21-19-5 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 47 games this season for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

