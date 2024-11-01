Flyers news

Not bad, kid — Michkov named NHL rookie of the month for October

The Russian winger had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games last month

By Jordan Hall

Matvei Michkov's first taste of the NHL was a good one.

The NHL named the 19-year-old winger rookie of the month for October. Despite going scoreless in the Flyers' final three games of the month, Michkov still put up nine points in 11 games.

He led all rookies in goals with four and was tied with the Stars' Logan Stankoven in points with nine.

Michkov, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, arrived to the Flyers this summer two years ahead of schedule.

"You watch him work with his feet and his stick — he's always thinking ahead of everybody," general manager Danny Briere said last month. "He takes a hit but his feet are making a play with the puck at the same time and you're like, 'Wow, how did he keep the puck?' That's the kind of stuff that he does."

The Flyers pick up November on Saturday when they host the Bruins (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

