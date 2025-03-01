Flyers news

Michkov earns second NHL rookie of the month honor

The Flyers' 20-year-old winger had 10 points (five goals, five assists) over seven games in February

By Jordan Hall

Matvei Michkov's resurgence out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break led to the 20-year-old winger being named the NHL's rookie of the month for February.

It's Michkov second rookie of the month nod. He took home the honor in October, as well.

In three games since the break, Michkov has recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) and a plus-6 mark. He finished February with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games.

"We've said since the start of the year, since he has been here, he makes plays that not many guys can make," Sean Couturier said a week ago.

As a young player jumping into the NHL, Michkov has felt the grind of the best league in the world. He maybe needed the 4 Nations Face-Off break more than any other Flyer. Prior to February, he had just seven points (three goals, four assists) in his previous 24 games.

"He is ultra competitive," Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw said toward the end of January. "I do think that with some maturity, he'll learn to, not just temper it, but control it a little bit more. He's a young, skilled player that probably hasn't contributed as much lately as he normally does. This is a tough league to try to create offense in."

Michkov is rising again in what looks like an awfully tight race for the Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie). He enters March leading all rookies in goals (19), power play goals (seven), overtime goals (three) and even strength points (29). He's tied for first in overall points (44) and second in assists (25).

Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and Flames goalie Dustin Wolf are expected to be Michkov's top competition. If Michkov was to win the award, he'd be the first Flyer to ever do so.

