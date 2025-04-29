Does all the Tocchet talk point to coach's return with Flyers?

As the Flyers search for a new head coach, we're looking at potential candidates to fill the vacancy.

"Communication and teaching are probably two things that will be at the forefront of our next coach," general manager Danny Briere said April 19 at his end-of-the-season press conference. "When you have a young team in place, I really think those two attributes are extremely important."

We started our series with Mike Sullivan. Next up, we profile Rick Tocchet, whose time in Vancouver came to an end Tuesday. The Canucks did not exercise their club option on Tocchet for next season, but wanted him to stay. If the sides didn't come to terms on a new contract, Tocchet would become a free agent.

And that became the case Tuesday.

"I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks," Tocchet said as part of a statement released by the team. "Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."

We'll see if Tocchet becomes the Flyers' top target.

This was from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently on the Donnie and Dhali show: "My bet is if he's coaching next year, it's either in Vancouver or Philadelphia."

And from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "Most of the sources we spoke with expected that Philadelphia would be Tocchet's next stop if he and the Canucks part ways."

Why Tocchet would be a fit

There are connections abound with Tocchet and the Flyers.

He adores the city and franchise. He's in the Flyers Hall of Fame. He and Briere were teammates with the Coyotes and he was a Flyers teammate with president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

"I'm sure the players will tell you, there's no better place to play," Tocchet said in November 2021 at his Flyers Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"I don't think there's a better fan base in the NHL. You guys support the team, you guys want to win as bad as anybody."

Not only does Tocchet know what it takes to play in this market, but he has also proven he can coach a little, too. He won the Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year) last season in his first full year with Vancouver. The Canucks put up 50 wins, 109 points and took the eventual Western Conference champion Oilers to seven games in the second round.

This season, Vancouver had a drama-filled year and finished with 90 points (38-30-14) to miss the playoffs.

Overall, though, the Canucks played with structure and smarts. They were tied for the fourth-fewest goals allowed at 5-on-5 in Tocchet's two full seasons. They made high-percentage plays and limited shots, creating offense through work ethic.

If the Flyers wanted to reinvigorate some of their fan base, landing Tocchet would do the trick. The 61-year-old has the presence to put butts in seats.

He also has three Stanley Cup rings, all with the Penguins — one as a player and two as an assistant coach. He never got a ring in Philly but came oh-so close. Motivation would be pretty high for Tocchet behind the Flyers' bench.

Why Tocchet would not be a fit

Tocchet is not rich with experience. He has been to the playoffs twice as an NHL head coach and his 11 postseason victories are tied with former Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol.

The 12-win, 19-point drop-off with Vancouver this season might have some feeling that last season was more of an outlier, perhaps that initial jump teams often take under a new voice.

It's worth noting, though, that Tocchet's résumé may be a bit skewed from his previous stop. He spent four seasons leading the Coyotes, one of the NHL's most challenging markets at the time.

As outlined above, Tocchet has a deep Flyers background. Would outside perspective from a younger, up-and-coming coach be a better fit for a rebuilding Flyers team? It's a question that may be asked.