National champion coach gives Flyers interesting option in search

"Communication and teaching are probably two things that will be at the forefront of our next coach," general manager Danny Briere said April 19 at his end-of-the-season press conference. "When you have a young team in place, I really think those two attributes are extremely important."

We've profiled Mike Sullivan and Rick Tocchet. Next up in our series is Pat Ferschweiler, who led Western Michigan to a national title last month. Ferschweiler interviewed for the Flyers' job this week, according to a report by ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

Why Ferschweiler would be a fit

The 55-year-old is fresh off a 34-7-1 season with the Broncos, winning the program its first-ever national championship and earning the AHCA National Coach of the Year award. In four seasons as Western Michigan's head coach, Ferschweiler has gone 104-50-4.

He developed 2022 fifth-round pick Alex Bump into the Flyers' top college prospect. Through two seasons with the Broncos, the 21-year-old winger was over a point-per-game player, putting up 37 goals and 46 assists in 80 games.

Ferschweiler also played at Western Michigan alongside Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

He has coaching experience at the NHL level, serving the Red Wings as an assistant coach for four seasons. Detroit went to the playoffs in 2015-16, his first season on the staff, but then missed the playoffs the next three seasons.

Given his success at the college level, Ferschweiler is an intriguing candidate for a Flyers team that is rebuilding.

Why Ferschweiler would not be a fit

The inexperience in a pressure-packed spot stands as the biggest concern.

Ferschweiler has never been a head coach in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Flyers are a team that has missed the playoffs for five straight seasons, matching the franchise's longest drought.

There might not be a ton of leniency from a rabid fan base that is pleading for progress. It's a huge hire for Briere and Jones, one that could define their rebuild, so they'll want to be as confident as possible if they're going to take the college route. Because it's undeniably a risk.

The Flyers also sorely need answers on their power play. It's worth noting that Detroit struggled with its special teams during Ferschweiler's time as an assistant coach.