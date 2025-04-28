Flyers analysis

Sullivan, Penguins part ways; is the two-time champion coach a fit for Flyers?

The coach's tenure in Pittsburgh ended Monday

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Flyers search for a new head coach, we'll look at potential candidates to fill the vacancy.

"Communication and teaching are probably two things that will be at the forefront of our next coach," general manager Danny Briere said April 19 at his end-of-the-season press conference. "When you have a young team in place, I really think those two attributes are extremely important."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

We start our series with Mike Sullivan, whose tenure in Pittsburgh ended Monday as the coach and Penguins agreed to part ways.

Why Sullivan would be a fit

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There's a lot to like with Sullivan.

He led Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. He's the franchise's all-time wins leader (409) and had the Penguins in the playoffs for seven of his 10 seasons.

In his 12 seasons as an NHL head coach, eight of them have featured a .610 points percentage or better. For context, since 2012-13, the Flyers have had just one season with over a .600 points percentage: 2019-20 when they posted a .645 mark.

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Crime and Courts Apr 25

Judge declares mistrial in Carter Hart, Hockey Canada sex assault case

critter corner Apr 22

‘Stanley', ‘Bruiser', ‘Hammer'? Flyers alumni ask for help naming service dog

Sullivan's pedigree would elicit instant respect from a rebuilding team that is starving for the next step. The Flyers have gone five consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, matching the franchise's longest drought.

The 57-year-old would also check off the box of teacher. He has a Stanley Cup ring with the 2014-15 Blackhawks as a player development coach.

There's a connection to Briere, as well. The two were teammates with the Coyotes for four seasons.

Why Sullivan would not be a fit

There's always a concern about a team's new hire being too similar to its previous coach.

That's a possibility here. Sullivan was an assistant coach under John Tortorella with the Lightning, Rangers and Canucks. The Flyers fired Tortorella a little over a month ago. Sullivan has a sternness to him like Tortorella, a demanding style of playing the game the right way.

Briere appreciated how the old-school Tortorella laid a foundation of accountability. However, the GM did express the desire for the next coach to strike a balance between hard and lenient.

"Now it's finding a coach that can take it to another level," Briere said, "but at the same time, maybe give a little bit more freedom to the players to try things and to let their talent come out."

While Sullivan wants structure, he does seem to allow for leash. Star players have succeeded under him because of it.

It's also fair to wonder if Sullivan benefited greatly from Pittsburgh's established stars, a talent level the Flyers simply don't have right now. But it would be difficult to argue that Sullivan got the most out of his players and made them better.

He should have options for picking his next stop. Seven clubs are currently looking for a new head coach.

This article tagged under:

Flyers analysis
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us