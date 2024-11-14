Source: Ersson has small tweak in practice, won't dress for Flyers at Senators

Samuel Ersson won't suit up Thursday night when the Flyers visit the Senators after suffering a small tweak in practice Wednesday, according to a source. The injury is not long term, per a source.

With three goalies on their roster, the Flyers have the luxury of not risking anything with Ersson. Ivan Fedotov will start in Ottawa, Ontario, with Aleksei Kolosov as his backup (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Ersson appeared to watch the back half of Wednesday's practice before departing early under his own power. He missed two games last week with a lower-body injury. It's uncertain if Ersson's tweak is related to that injury.

The 25-year-old has been excellent over his last five appearances, going 3-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and one shutout.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Kolosov will suit up for the first time since his start nine days ago in the Flyers' 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old had been out with a lower-body injury. Fedotov is coming off his first career NHL win, a 2-1 shootout decision over the Lightning a week ago.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube