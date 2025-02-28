Hathaway exits Flyers' loss to Penguins after taking hit from Imama

Garnet Hathaway needed help up the tunnel Thursday night after his head slammed to the ice from a blindsided hit by Bokondji Imama.

The 33-year-old winger absorbed the hit in the neutral zone during the second period of the Flyers' game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Hathaway was not near the puck, which resulted in Imama being whistled for interference.

Hathaway delivered a clean hit on Noel Acciari moments before Imama decked him to the ice, causing a stoppage in the game.

The hard-nosed forward did not return to the game. The Flyers had a 3-2 lead at the time of the hit and went on to lose, 5-4, in overtime.

But there was some positive news for the Flyers on Hathaway. All tests came back negative Thursday night, so things were looking OK heading into Friday, according to a source.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic first reported the update.

Hathaway is one of three Flyers to play in all 60 games this season. He has eight goals, 10 assists and a plus-4 rating.

If he does have to miss any time, Nicolas Deslauriers is the Flyers' extra forward and could slot onto the fourth line.

