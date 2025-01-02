Flyers news

Flyers consider Ersson day to day with lower-body injury

The goalie had already missed 13 games with a lower-body injury before exiting Tuesday night's game

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Samuel Ersson is dealing with a lower-body injury again.

The Flyers' No. 1 goaltender is considered day to day after exiting the team's 4-0 win Tuesday night over the Sharks at second intermission. Ersson collided with San Jose center Luke Kunin late in the second period. However, the specifics of his injury are unknown.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The concerning part of Wednesday's news is that Ersson has already missed 13 games this season because of a nagging lower-body injury. It's uncertain if this injury is related to the previous one.

If Ersson is to miss time, the Flyers will turn to Aleksei Kolosov, a soon-to-be 23-year-old with 10 starts of NHL experience. Ivan Fedotov, a 28-year-old with 11 starts of NHL experience, is the Flyers' third goalie on the roster. He hasn't played since Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I want to be honest, it's not easy," Fedotov said over two weeks ago. "But I'm good. I have extra time for some specific work, concentrate more on some details. ... Just be ready for my chance, my opportunity. That's all I can control."

The Flyers are back in action Thursday against the Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP+). They're 2-1-0 on their five-game road trip out of the holiday break.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers analysis 21 hours ago

Flyers pick up New Year's Eve win, but Ersson exits with injury

Flyers news Dec 30, 2024

Michkov fined for high-sticking in Flyers' loss to Kings

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us