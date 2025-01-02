Flyers consider Ersson day to day with lower-body injury

Samuel Ersson is dealing with a lower-body injury again.

The Flyers' No. 1 goaltender is considered day to day after exiting the team's 4-0 win Tuesday night over the Sharks at second intermission. Ersson collided with San Jose center Luke Kunin late in the second period. However, the specifics of his injury are unknown.

The concerning part of Wednesday's news is that Ersson has already missed 13 games this season because of a nagging lower-body injury. It's uncertain if this injury is related to the previous one.

If Ersson is to miss time, the Flyers will turn to Aleksei Kolosov, a soon-to-be 23-year-old with 10 starts of NHL experience. Ivan Fedotov, a 28-year-old with 11 starts of NHL experience, is the Flyers' third goalie on the roster. He hasn't played since Dec. 5.

"I want to be honest, it's not easy," Fedotov said over two weeks ago. "But I'm good. I have extra time for some specific work, concentrate more on some details. ... Just be ready for my chance, my opportunity. That's all I can control."

The Flyers are back in action Thursday against the Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP+). They're 2-1-0 on their five-game road trip out of the holiday break.

