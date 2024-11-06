Flyers news

Flyers call up speedster as Poehling goes on injured reserve

Richard has led the Phantoms in scoring with nine points (four goals, five assists) over seven games

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers could be ready to take a look at Anthony Richard's speed and pressure in their lineup.

The 27-year-old winger was called up Wednesday from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. The Flyers placed bottom-six center Ryan Poehling on injured reserve, retroactive to last Saturday, with an undisclosed issue.

Richard signed a two-year, two-way, $1.55 million contract with the Flyers in the offseason. He looked like one of the team's fastest skaters in the preseason, showing impressive bursts and a strong forecheck.

Head coach John Tortorella told Richard to play fast and take risks.

"I was not expecting him to say that," Richard said Oct. 1. "But it was something that I've been waiting a long time to hear from coaches, especially in the NHL. You're always trying to play simple and not take so many risks.

"My speed is the main focus in my game, put anxiety in the defense and create a lot of offense on the forecheck."

Richard has led the Phantoms in scoring with nine points (four goals, five assists) over seven games. He played nine games for the Bruins last season and put up 55 AHL goals over the past two years.

We'll see if Richard draws into the lineup Thursday when the Flyers visit the Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
