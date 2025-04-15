Flyers announce winners of their 2024-25 team awards

Prior to the home finale of the Flyers' 2024-25 regular season Tuesday, the club announced the winners of its team awards.

Here's who took home the honors:

Travis Konecny — Bobby Clarke Trophy (Flyers MVP — selected by sportswriters and sportscasters)

Konecny earned his second straight Team MVP award. The 28-year-old is the undeniable heartbeat of the Flyers and had a career season, entering Tuesday with 75 points (24 goals, 51 assists).

Travis Sanheim — Barry Ashbee Trophy (Most outstanding defenseman — selected by sportswriters and sportscasters)

This marked the third time Sanheim captured the most outstanding defenseman award. The 29-year-old won it last season and in 2021-22, as well. He had one of his best all-around seasons, playing in every game and logging career-high minutes.

Travis Sanheim — Yanick Dupre Class Guy Award (Presented to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity and respect both on and off the ice — selected by Philadelphia chapter of PHWA)

Sanheim was accountable and accessible throughout a challenging season for the organization. He became even more of a go-to guy off the ice when alternate captain Scott Laughton was traded in March.

Bobby Brink — Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy (Most improved — selected by teammates)

Brink showed promising improvement, especially in his overall game. The 23-year-old helped form one of the Flyers' most effective lines alongside Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster. He entered Tuesday with a career-high 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists).

Noah Cates — Gene Hart Memorial Award (Player with the most “heart” — selected by Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club)

Cates epitomizes playing the game the right way, always working hard the full length of the rink. He also overcame being healthy scratched in the season opener to cement himself as one of the Flyers' most valuable forwards.

Garnet Hathaway — Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award (Leadership on the ice and in the community — selected by Flyers Alumni board)

Hathaway is in just his second season with the Flyers, but that hasn't stopped him from wanting to impact the community. He has been heavily involved in recognizing first responders and was named the Flyers' King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee Tuesday.

"It's a huge honor," Hathaway said. "I'm just lucky to be able to represent the team with a group of guys and an organization that focus on giving back to the community."