Source: Flyers adding Reirden to Tocchet's coaching staff

There's nothing official yet, but it looks like the Flyers have found their third assistant coach.

The club is in the process of adding Todd Reirden to its staff, a source confirmed Thursday.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the news.

Reirden was last on the Penguins' staff in 2023-24 as an associate coach. He's a former defenseman who has a Stanley Cup ring from his time as an associate coach with the 2017-18 Capitals.

Rick Tocchet's coaching staff is set to feature Reirden, Yogi Svejkovsky and Jay Varady.

