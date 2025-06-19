Flyers news

Source: Flyers adding Reirden to Tocchet's coaching staff

Reirden, who turns 54 next week, will join Svejkovsky and Varady on the Flyers' new coaching staff

By Jordan Hall

There's nothing official yet, but it looks like the Flyers have found their third assistant coach.

The club is in the process of adding Todd Reirden to its staff, a source confirmed Thursday.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the news.

Reirden was last on the Penguins' staff in 2023-24 as an associate coach. He's a former defenseman who has a Stanley Cup ring from his time as an associate coach with the 2017-18 Capitals.

Rick Tocchet's coaching staff is set to feature Reirden, Yogi Svejkovsky and Jay Varady.

Reirden, who turns 54 years old next Wednesday, is a former defenseman and appears to be the Flyers' Brad Shaw replacement.

(More coming...)

