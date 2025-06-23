Flyers make big trade by acquiring Zegras as NHL draft week begins

The Flyers' NHL draft week has started with a bang.

The team acquired highly-skilled center Trevor Zegras in a trade Monday with the Ducks. In exchange, the Flyers sent Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-rounder (45th overall) and a 2026 fourth-rounder to Anaheim.

The Flyers still have three second-round picks for this weekend. They also have three first-rounders. More on the draft here.

Zegras is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) through 57 games. Over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old had become a change-of-scenery candidate with the Ducks. He dealt with a knee injury this season and had an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign that saw him play just 31 games.

The 2019 ninth overall pick had a promising start to his career when he finished as the runner-up for the 2021-22 Calder Trophy, putting up a rookie season of 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 75 games. He followed it up with a career-high 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) over 81 games in 2022-23.

