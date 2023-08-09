Flyers acquire prospect, draft pick in trade with Hurricanes

Flyers news

The Flyers took over the rights to college prospect Massimo Rizzo and acquired a 2025 fifth-round draft pick in a trade Wednesday with the Hurricanes. In exchange, they sent Carolina the rights to forward David Kase.

General manager Danny Briere had reportedly been negotiating a trade with the Hurricanes since June. The deal was revolving around Tony DeAngelo, but it never went through. The Flyers then placed the defenseman on unconditional waivers in July and he was signed by Carolina 10 days later to a one-year, $1.675 million contract.

Rizzo, a 22-year-old center, led Denver in scoring last season as a sophomore with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) over 38 games. He had a plus-24 rating for the Pioneers, who went 30-10-0 and lost to Cornell in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The previous season, Rizzo won a national championship with Denver alongside Flyers prospect Bobby Brink.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder was a seventh-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2019. We'll see if Rizzo returns to the Pioneers this season or if the Flyers want to sign him to an entry-level contract.

Two years ago, the Flyers kept the NHL rights to Kase by extending him a qualifying offer. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick played the last two seasons in his home country Czech Republic for HC Sparta Prague.

Kase, 26, played seven career games for the Flyers and scored a goal.

