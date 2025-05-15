‘Epic timeout' from Flyers' historic comeback still remembered 15 years later

Who would have thought a timeout could live so fondly in a franchise's history.

The Flyers have one they'll never forget.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Peter Laviolette is famously remembered in Philadelphia for his timeout during Game 7 of the Flyers' 2010 second-round playoff battle against the Bruins. The Flyers made history that postseason by erasing a 3-0 series deficit, punctuated by overcoming a 3-0 hole in Game 7 to win, 4-3, at TD Garden.

Laviolette's intermission came after Boston's third goal in the first period.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Lavy called his epic timeout and got everyone refocused," Scott Hartnell said in an interview on SportsNet Central. ... "He was such a good motivator."

Wednesday marked the 15-year anniversary of the Flyers' storybook Game 7 victory.

They had no idea. pic.twitter.com/R2VrisybEx — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) May 14, 2020

Simon Gagne scored the game-winning goal. Laviolette's message helped make it possible.

"It was a great timeout," Gagne said, "to help us relax and focusing on one thing at a time, like we did in the whole series against Boston to come back to that point."

You can relive the series comeback in the video above. We recently highlighted the 25-year anniversary of the Flyers' five-overtime playoff victory from 2000 in Pittsburgh. NBC Sports Philadelphia will have more Flyers flashbacks coming up on SportsNet Central, which airs from 6-10 a.m. every weekday.