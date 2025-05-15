Flyers blog

‘Epic timeout' from Flyers' historic comeback still remembered 15 years later

Wednesday was the 15-year anniversary of the Flyers' storybook Game 7 playoff win in Boston

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who would have thought a timeout could live so fondly in a franchise's history.

The Flyers have one they'll never forget.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Peter Laviolette is famously remembered in Philadelphia for his timeout during Game 7 of the Flyers' 2010 second-round playoff battle against the Bruins. The Flyers made history that postseason by erasing a 3-0 series deficit, punctuated by overcoming a 3-0 hole in Game 7 to win, 4-3, at TD Garden.

Laviolette's intermission came after Boston's third goal in the first period.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Lavy called his epic timeout and got everyone refocused," Scott Hartnell said in an interview on SportsNet Central. ... "He was such a good motivator."

Wednesday marked the 15-year anniversary of the Flyers' storybook Game 7 victory.

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers news 3 hours ago

Flyers re-sign a pair of big forwards for depth

Philadelphia Flyers 5 hours ago

‘Take another step': What new head coach Rick Tocchet will mean to Philadelphia Flyers

Simon Gagne scored the game-winning goal. Laviolette's message helped make it possible.

"It was a great timeout," Gagne said, "to help us relax and focusing on one thing at a time, like we did in the whole series against Boston to come back to that point."

You can relive the series comeback in the video above. We recently highlighted the 25-year anniversary of the Flyers' five-overtime playoff victory from 2000 in Pittsburgh. NBC Sports Philadelphia will have more Flyers flashbacks coming up on SportsNet Central, which airs from 6-10 a.m. every weekday.

This article tagged under:

Flyers blog
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us