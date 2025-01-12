Flyers blog

Surprise, surprise — Cutter Gauthier heavily booed by Flyers fans

The Flyers drafted Gauthier fifth overall in 2022

By Jordan Hall

Cutter Gauthier made his first visit to Philadelphia as a Duck.

And as expected, the environment at the Wells Fargo Center was a lively one.

After turning down the Flyers and forcing a trade to Anaheim last January, Gauthier heard it from Philly fans Saturday night. The young winger was drafted by the Flyers fifth overall in 2022.

"He just didn't want to play here and that's kind of that," Cam York said Friday. "We're moving on and moving on with the guys that want to be here."

As the Ducks warmed up, Flyers fans propped up signs along the boards. When the game started, chants broke out. For every Gauthier shift, boos rained down.

It was not an average Flyers-Ducks game in January.

