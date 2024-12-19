‘He hasn't played well' — Tortorella benches York for Flyers vs. Kings

After sitting for the third period Wednesday night, Cam York will sit for the entire game Thursday night.
John Tortorella has benched his top-pair defenseman for the team's home game against the Kings (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu). Emil Andrae will draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last three games.
York played only 12:49 minutes in the Flyers' 6-4 loss Wednesday night to the Red Wings. He had a turnover that led to a goal. Over the last two games, both losses, York was a minus-3 and had four giveaways.
"I'm not going to get into all the details," Tortorella said pregame Thursday. "He has struggled since he has come back. I just think he is kind of stuck in neutral a little bit."
After missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury, York has a goal, an assist and a minus-1 mark through 12 games.
"This is a player that hasn't played well that's out of the lineup," Tortorella said. "You guys try to read into it; he hasn't played well, I'm taking him out and I'm putting Andrae in. There's nothing else to it."
Last season, York was benched for the third period of the Flyers' 5-0 loss to the Kings in November.
"I've got tough skin," York said after that one.
