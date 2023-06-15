Beloved former Flyer added to hockey ops staff

The Flyers’ second special advisor to hockey operations might not really need an introduction.

John LeClair, a Flyers Hall of Famer and adored player from the mid-1990s into the early-2000s, was added to the organization’s hockey ops staff Thursday. He’ll be in the same role as Patrick Sharp, who was hired Tuesday by the Flyers.

Both former Flyers will be involved in all aspects of the hockey ops department and have a strong focus on the development of prospects.

“Adding in John LeClair to work in conjunction with Patrick Sharp and the rest of our hockey operations group will be a powerful combination with their vast hockey knowledge and a ‘team-first’ mentality,” Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in statement released by the team. “John has been around the NHL and the game for a long time and knows what it takes to bring the core ethics of our foundation to the Philadelphia Flyers.”

The 53-year-old LeClair played parts of 10 seasons in Philadelphia. Among the franchise’s all-time leaders, he ranks fifth in goals (333) and eighth in points (643). He was a member of the organization's beloved "Legion of Doom" line with Eric Lindros and Mikael Renberg.

“We have another great addition to our hockey operations team in John LeClair,” Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement released by the team. “John’s hockey résumé speaks for itself. His passion for the city of Philadelphia along with his strong leadership skills will be a key component to building our team back into its winning ways.”

LeClair played 116 career playoff games with the Flyers. His 74 postseason points are the fifth most in franchise history.

He has a 1993 Stanley Cup ring with the Canadiens.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be named a special advisor to hockey operations,” LeClair said in a statement released by the team. “I’m most looking forward to being a part of this group and ensuring our number one priority is to bring the Stanley Cup to Philadelphia.”

