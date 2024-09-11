When does the NHL season start? Key dates to know for 2024-25

The chase for the Stanley Cup is on.

The Florida Panthers lifted hockey's most iconic trophy in June by defeating Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Florida had built up a 3-0 series lead, but the Oilers pushed the series to seven games and came a win away from completing a historic comeback.

Florida's road to repeat will begin in less than a month, and there are plenty of exciting events and storylines sprinkled throughout the upcoming NHL season.

From opening night to a new tournament, here's a breakdown of the key dates on the 2024-25 NHL schedule.

When is the first game of the 2024-25 NHL season?

The upcoming NHL season will get underway in Europe.

The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres will square off in the opening tilts of the 2024-25 season in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday, Oct. 4. They will return to the ice for a second matchup on Saturday, Oct. 5.

When does the 2024-25 NHL season start in North America?

The first games back in North America will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The tripleheader will feature the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the debut of the Utah Hockey Club.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken, 4:30 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club, 10 p.m. ET

List of outdoor NHL games in 2024-25

The Winter Classic will be held on New Year's Eve for the first time, as the Blackhawks will host the Blues at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets will also play outdoors when they square off in the NHL Stadium series at Ohio Stadium on March 1. It marks the Blue Jackets' first outdoor game in franchise history.

When is the 2024-25 NHL All-Star break?

There will not be an NHL All-Star Game in 2024-25. Instead ...

When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The NHL season will pause from Feb. 10-21 to make way for a new international tournament.

The Inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will pin the top players from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden from Feb. 12-20. The tournament will feature seven games in total with games being played in Boston and Montreal.

When is the 2024-25 NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline has not been announced for the 2024-25 season, but it is expected to be in early March.

When does the 2024-25 NHL regular season end?

The regular season will come to a close on Thursday, April 17, with six games.

When do the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs start?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are expected to start on Saturday, April 19.