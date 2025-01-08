NHL

LA wildfires postpone NHL contest between Kings and Flames

The Kings were scheduled to host Calgary at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night.

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have postponed Wednesday night's NHL contest between the Kings and the Flames.

Calgary and Los Angeles were scheduled to drop the puck 7:30 p.m. local time. The game has not been rescheduled.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote on X. "We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

NHL
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us