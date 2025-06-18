Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Tuesday night after leading all players in goals scored to help the Florida Panthers win a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Bennett scored 15 goals during a postseason run that culminated with a victory in Game 6 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers. He also was a factor physically by making big hits, crowding the crease and knocking goaltender Stuart Skinner and other opponents off their game.

“Everyone looks at the goals and rightfully so, but it’s everything he does, even away from the puck," teammate Seth Jones said. “His physical presence out there, his 200-foot game, the way he plays away from the puck defensively, how he is on face-offs, I think it’s the complete package we’re lucky to have. It’s been a big part of our success. He puts a lot of teams, a lot of defensemen on their heels out there.”

Bennett could parlay his massive postseason success into a lucrative contract as a free agent whether he re-signs with Florida or goes elsewhere. The 28-year-old said it has “actually been pretty easy” to set aside his pending free agency and uncertain future.

“Competing for a Stanley Cup has always been my goal and my passion, and what I’ve wanted to do,” Bennett said before Game 6. “That’s just my focus. That’s all I want, and it’s been quite easy to just not even think about what’s to come. I mean, yeah, it’s really just a singular focus and that’s how I’ve tried to handle it.”

Bennett contributed to back-to-back goals in Game 1 by standing in front of and falling onto Skinner, and he made a big hit on Vasily Podkolzin and scored seconds later in Florida's Game 3 victory. All series, he was in the middle of the action.

“Physical player, incredible speed and then the hands to finish,” coach Paul Maurice said.

In a lot of ways, Bennett embodies Panthers hockey: hard-nosed, tough, willing to mix it up and also skilled enough to take advantage of mistakes.

“He does it all — it’s fun to watch,” fourth-liner Jonah Gadjovich said. “He's throwing huge hits, he’s playing hard defensively, working pucks in the corners, getting to the net, and obviously scoring a ton of goals. ... He’s one of the leaders on the team, someone that we can all get behind.”

