Editor's Note: A previous version of this story was published in Jan. 2023.
New Orleans is back under center.
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints, is the host venue for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, which will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
It marks New Orleans' 11th time hosting the NFL’s ultimate showdown, with three of them coming after 2000.
Where does it rank among other cities throughout the Super Bowl era? Let’s take a look at which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history:
Which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls?
Prior to 2025, Miami held the top spot on the list. But New Orleans now ties the Magic City, and the two are the only cities to have hosted double-digit Super Bowls.
Here’s a look at the two cities' histories and every other location with at least one hosted Super Bowl to its name*:
*Cities with italicized numbers have been announced as hosts for 2026-2028.
Miami – 11
- Hard Rock Stadium: 1989, 1995, 1995, 2007, 2010, 2020
- Orange Bowl: 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979
New Orleans – 11
- Caesars Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013, 2025
- Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975
Los Angeles – 8 (9)
- Rose Bowl: 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993
- Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: 1967, 1973
- SoFi Stadium: 2022, 2027
Tampa – 5
- Raymond James Stadium: 2001, 2009, 2021
- Tampa Stadium: 1984, 1991
Phoenix – 4
- State Farm Stadium: 2008, 2015, 2023
- Sun Devil Stadium: 1996
Atlanta – 3 (4)
- Georgia Dome: 1994, 2000
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2019, 2028
San Diego – 3
- Qualcomm Stadium: 1988, 1998, 2003
Houston – 3
- NRG Stadium: 2004, 2017
- Rice Stadium: 1974
San Francisco/Bay Area – 2 (3)
- Stanford Stadium: 1985
- Levi’s Stadium: 2016, 2026
Detroit – 2
- Pontiac Silverdome: 1982
- Ford Field: 2006
Minneapolis – 2
- Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: 1992
- U.S. Bank Stadium: 2018
Jacksonville – 1
- Alltel Stadium: 2005
Dallas – 1
- AT&T Stadium: 2011
Indianapolis – 1
- Lucas Oil Stadium: 2012
New York/New Jersey – 1
- MetLife Stadium: 2014