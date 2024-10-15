How to watch Eagles vs. Giants as Saquon Barkley makes return to MetLife Stadium

When Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, this was the game that NFL fans immediately circled.

The star running back will make his return to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this week as the Birds (3-2) take on the New York Giants (2-4) in an NFC East clash.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants, making two Pro Bowls and racking up the fourth-most rushing yards in franchise history. But a contract dispute near the end of his tenure allowed the fan favorite to hit free agency and ultimately sign a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the rival Eagles.

The 27-year-old back has been a bright spot amid a frustrating start for Philadelphia. Barkley ranks fourth in the NFL with 482 rushing yards, and he's averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per carry. He is, however, coming off the worst showing of his young Eagles career, posting just 54 total yards on 20 touches as Philadelphia squeaked past the lowly Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Is a big revenge game in store for Barkley as the Eagles look to win consecutive games for the first time this season? Or will the Giants' defense bottle up Barkley and send him back to Philly with a loss?

Here's how to watch Eagles-Giants in NFL Week 7:

When is the Eagles vs. Giants game?

The Eagles and Giants will square off on Sunday, Oct. 20.

What time does the Eagles vs. Giants game start?

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Giants game on?

Eagles-Giants will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Giants game live online

It will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10's Eagles-Giants coverage

Start your Sunday with "Eagles Game Day Kickoff" at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10. Then, switch over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 10:30 a.m. for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

Come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia following the conclusion of Eagles-Giants for "Eagles Postgame Live."

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Giants game?

The NBC10 forecast for East Rutherford on Sunday is mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 50. Winds of 5-10 mph are projected.