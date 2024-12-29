NFL

Vikings celebrate fumble recovery with ‘High School Musical' dance vs. Packers

Some players celebrated "Camp Rock" style last time out vs. Seattle

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Minnesota Vikings' players may be in the wrong profession.

The Vikings forced a fumble early in the first quarter in their home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, then got to work.

Safety Camryn Bynum, 26, recovered the loose ball then immediately signaled to his teammates to join him near the end zone for their celebration.

And how did they celebrate? By hitting the "We're All in This Together" dance from "High School Musical."

Last time out on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings went viral for celebrating with a dance from "Camp Rock" following a game-sealing interception to win 27-24.

Bynum was once again at the heart of the moves, alongside Josh Metellus. Theo Jackson had come down with the pick.

Minnesota is the only NFL team this season to have forced at least one turnover in every game. The Vikings are 13-2 with Sam Darnold under center and need the Detroit Lions to falter late in order to push for the NFC North crown.

Perhaps the dances will keep their spirits up in their pursuit, including going for their first ever Super Bowl triumph.

