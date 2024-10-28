Vehicle carrying Jerry Jones' family hit by barricade before Cowboys-49ers game

An unexpected incident occurred outside Levi's Stadium involving the second vehicle in the Dallas Cowboys' Jones Family caravan.

According to Cowboys representatives, a vehicle carrying Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr. was reportedly hit by a rising barricade near the stadium entrance Sunday evening.

The Cowboys' medical team immediately evaluated both Charlotte and Jerry Jr. on site.

Despite the sudden disruption, medical staff cleared the two, and they proceeded to the visiting owners' suite to attend the game as planned.

Further details about the cause of the barricade's sudden rise remain unconfirmed.

Still, all members involved were unharmed and able to continue game-day activities as the Cowboys faced the San Francisco 49ers on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Jerry Jr. is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and a co-owner. Charlotte is the Chief Brand Officer and co-owner, while Anderson is the team's Scouting Assistant.