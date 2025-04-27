NFL Draft

Tracking key undrafted free agents from the 2025 NFL Draft

Miami's Xavier Restrepo and Kansas' Cobee Bryant were among the top names not drafted.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2025 NFL Draft may be over, but a key portion is underway.

With 257 players hearing their names called, some top prospects are still hoping to sign somewhere to potentially make their mark in the NFL.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Among the key names not picked this year include Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Shilo Sanders, one of Deion's sons in this class, did join a team after not being drafted. Here's a tracker of some important names and where they landed:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE NFL COVERAGE

NFL 3 hours ago

Who's in the Browns' QB room? Shedeur Sanders is Cleveland's fifth

NFL Draft 2 hours ago

Who is Kobee Minor? Meet the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant selected by the Patriots

NFL Draft 2 hours ago

Did Shilo Sanders get drafted? Where Shedeur's brother landed

2025 NFL Draft UDFA tracker

Restrepo and Sanders were among the top available undrafted prospects to find a team. Here's a running list:

  • Miami WR Xavier Restrepo: Tennessee Titans
  • Colorado S Shilo Sanders: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • San Jose State WR Nick Nash: Atlanta Falcons
  • UCF CB Brandon Adams: Miami Dolphins
  • Notre Dame S Jordan Clark: New York Jets
  • Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: Green Bay Packers
  • Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei: Los Angeles Chargers
  • BYU EDGE Tyler Batty: Minnesota Vikings
  • Florida T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Tennessee Titans
  • LSU S Major Burns: Chicago Bears
  • Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Colorado State G Drew Moss: San Francisco 49ers
  • Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards: Los Angeles Rams
  • Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Michigan RB Donovan Edwards: New York Jets
  • Oregon WR Traeshon Holden: Dallas Cowboys
  • Oregon CB Nikko Reed: Los Angeles Chargers
  • South Alabama TE DJ Thomas-Jones: Pittsburgh Steelers

This story will be updated as players sign. Check back later for updates...

This article tagged under:

NFL DraftNFL
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us