Tyreek Hill's citations from police encounter outside Dolphins' stadium dropped

The citations Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill received following a traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium in September that saw him pulled out of his car and handcuffed have been dismissed.

Hill had been cited for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt during the Sept. 8 encounter, but records obtained Tuesday showed the citations were dismissed.

Adam Goodman, an attorney representing Hill, said the dismissal came after the officers involved in the case didn't attend a hearing.

The personnel file of a Miami-Dade Police officer who was taken off the streets after detaining Dolphins star Tyreek Hill shows a varied history. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

"Where all the internet cops now," Hill posted on X Tuesday morning in response to a post about the citations being dismissed.

Body camera video that has since gone viral on social media captured the tough police take down as Hill was pulled out of his car, handcuffed and detained over allegations of careless driving just hours before the Dolphins' season opener against Jacksonville.

A 27-year veteran of the department who was involved in the incident, Officer Danny Torres, was later placed on administrative duty. Hill has called for him to be fired.

NBC6's Tony Pipitone breaks down what bodycam video of the incident shows moment by moment.