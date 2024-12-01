Fight breaks out after Trevor Lawrence is injured on hit by Azeez Al-Shaair

A fight broke out in Jacksonville on Sunday after a hit by Azeez Al-Shaair on Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans linebacker was ejected from the game and the Jaguars quarterback was carted off after several minutes on the ground.

After Al-Shaair dove head first into the sliding Lawrence, several Jaguars players came to defend their quarterback. Here's how it unfolded:

Trevor Lawrence was hit late while trying to slide, which led to exchanges between Jags and Texans players. pic.twitter.com/34jwjiDLcN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

The fight moved to the Jaguars' sideline as trainers tended to Lawrence, who was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Lawrence sat up and rode in the front of the cart into the locker room as Mac Jones took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

As a result of the altercation between the two teams, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected along with Al-Shaair. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was given an unnecessary roughness penalty after he immediately charged at Al-Shaair following the hit.

The Texans led the Jaguars 6-0 late in the first half of the AFC South matchup when Lawrence was injured.