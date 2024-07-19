Kelce brothers launching a cereal that combines their 3 favorite brands

Jason and Travis Kelce have combined to win four Super Bowls. Now, they're focused on cereal bowls as well.

The Kelce brothers are teaming up with General Mills to launch the Kelce Mix Cereal. The cereal combines the brothers' three favorite brands in one: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese's Puffs.

“I take my cereal game seriously, and thank goodness, because Cereal Training Camp was no joke,” Jason Kelce said in a release from General Mills. “The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal — so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix.”

The front of a Kelce Mix Cereal box. (General Mills)

The Kelce brothers each ranked their top five cereals during a December 2023 episode of their "New Heights" podcast. Travis' three favorite cereals, in order, were Reese's Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms, while Jason ranked Reese's Puffs at No. 1, Lucky Charms at No. 2 and Cinnamon Toast Crunch at No. 3.

“I’ve said that I’d eat a whole box of Reese's Puffs cereal in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” Travis Kelce said. “We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us.”

The Kelce Mix will be available at retailers nationwide starting in September. A box will cost $5.96, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The back of a Kelce Mix Cereal box. (General Mills)

Also hitting the shelves will be four different limited-edition Kelces' Pick collectible boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs and Honey Nut Cheerios. Jason had ranked Cheerios as his No. 5 cereal.

“Our brands have always brought families together at the breakfast table, so it’s been special to work with Jason and Travis who grew up eating our cereals themselves and could channel their inner child when competing," said Brandon Tyrrell, senior manager of brand experience for family favorites cereals at General Mills.