Tom Brady nearing deal to buy 10% of Las Vegas Raiders: Report

Tom Brady is a busy man.

The retired seven-time Super Bowl champion begins his NFL broadcasting career on Sunday for FOX as the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys.

While his focus in Week 1 is his TV gig, Brady is expected to dip his toes in another business soon. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brady's bid to buy 10% of the Las Vegas Raiders is expected to be approved by the end of the season.

Rapoport said Brady's approval as a partial owner could be voted on and approved by league ownership as early as October, but there's also a possibility it gets done in December. Either way, the expectation is that Brady will have his stake in the franchise by the end of the 2024 campaign.

There were concerns about a potential conflict of interest for Brady serving as both a broadcaster and an owner, with plans to restrict him from production meetings with other teams. Rapoport, citing sources, claimed that "many of the issues such as the valuation and Brady's role as a FOX broadcaster have been addressed and worked through -- and are now in a much better place."

Brady reportedly will not be allowed in another team's facility, not be able to watch practices and will have no participation in production meetings.

The Raiders' season kicks off on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers, while Brady will be in Cleveland for Cowboys-Browns. Brady's former teams will also be in action on Sunday, with the Patriots visiting the Bengals and the Buccaneers hosting the Commanders.