Where will Russell Wilson cook? These 6 NFL teams need a starting QB

Russell Wilson still has plenty of cooking left to do in the NFL.

Where he ends up is a mystery heading into free agency next week.

Wilson seemingly had found a home in Pittsburgh until a five-game losing streak to end the season left his future in doubt. He was 6-1 in his first seven starts and finished with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 95.6 passer rating.

The Steelers are considering retaining Wilson or Justin Fields, who went 4-2 for them and also will be a free agent.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold also are available veterans for the six teams that don’t have a starter. Drafting Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders would answer the need for a franchise quarterback for two of the teams.

Here’s a look at Wilson’s chances of landing with the teams still needing a starter:

Tennessee Titans

They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but the AP’s mock draft has the Titans trading down and selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick. Wilson could serve as a mentor for Will Levis and a young quarterback selected in the later rounds. New general manager Mike Borgonzi said last week at the combine the team is considering all options, so Wilson has to be a possibility depending on the team’s draft decision.

Cleveland Browns

If the Browns don’t take a quarterback at No. 2, they’ll have to find a veteran because Deshaun Watson could miss most of the season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months. The AP’s mock draft has them trading the No. 2 pick, so they would have to address QB either through a trade or free agency. The Browns don’t have much salary cap space, so Wilson is considered a long shot.

New York Giants

They chased Matthew Stafford, but he stayed with the Rams. The Giants then became odds-on favorites to land Rodgers because general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are in win-now mode. If New York doesn’t get a quarterback in the first round — the AP’s mock draft has the Giants trading up to No. 1 for Ward — Wilson will be an option.

Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson and new Raiders coach Pete Carroll have praised each other publicly since their split in Seattle, but a team official told The Associated Press last week that a reunion in Las Vegas is unlikely.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are familiar with Wilson and had success with him until a tough stretch to end the season against some of the best teams in the NFL. Those five losses came against Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, AFC champion Kansas City, Cincinnati and twice to Baltimore. The Steelers are considering keeping Wilson or Fields, though they wouldn’t have to wait until next week to resign either quarterback if they really wanted him.

New York Jets

Rodgers didn’t work out for the Jets, but Wilson is younger and has a much different personality. New coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey both said last week the plan is to win now. Wilson could give them the best shot at having success this season.