Raiders acquire Geno Smith from Seahawks, reports say

Las Vegas has its new QB1.

The Raiders traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Friday.

The #Seahawks are trading QB Geno Smith to the #Raiders, reuniting him with his coach Pete Carroll, per The Insiders, as Seattle hits reset.



It’s a third-round pick going to Seattle. And a new QB for Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/DTcW0cbtz6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

Las Vegas will send Seattle a third-round pick in April's draft, with Smith set to reunite with his former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in Sin City.

The Seahawks will target free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold for its QB1 vacancy, The Athletic's Dianna Russini first reported following the trade. Sam Howell and Jaren Hall are the other signal callers on the depth chart.

Smith, 35 in October, is entering the last year of a three-year, $75 million extension he signed with the Seattle after a breakout 2022 campaign. Smith is expected to get a new contract with Las Vegas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added, while Russini mentioned the signal caller is looking for the $40-45 million range.

Seattle had looked to work on a new extension for Smith this past week, ESPN's Adam Schefter added, but couldn't come to terms when the Raiders stepped in and showed interest, eventually opting for the third rounder.

Smith joined Seattle in 2020 but served as a backup for two seasons before exploding with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 picks to earn a playoff berth, ending in a wild card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

He then threw a career-high 4,320 yards to go with 21 touchdowns and 15 picks this past year, but Seattle failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive seasons as the West Virginia product couldn't get the team over the line in crucial moments.

Las Vegas is coming off a disappointing campaign that resulted in Antonio Pierce's quick firing. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew shared the QB1 duties, but neither showed enough conviction to be the long-term choice.

"He helped me change the way I spoke to myself."



Geno Smith's relationship with Pete Carroll is special.@Raiders (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/YUy3vSOFvn — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2025

Smith will have rising young tight end Brock Bowers to throw to, with Jakobi Meyers also surpassing 1,000 receiving yards last season. Tre Tucker carved out a role as WR2, though the Raiders still need running back reinforcements with Alexander Mattison entering free agency following a lackluster campaign.