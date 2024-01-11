Popeyes giving free wings if a team ‘with wings' wins Super Bowl LVIII

What do the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills have in common? Wings!

If one of these three teams wins Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, Popeyes pledges to give out free wings.

The promotion is created to celebrate the launch of five popular wing flavors — ghost pepper, sweet n’ spicy, honey BBQ, roasted garlic parmesan and signature hot — which will be featured in Popeyes’ first-ever TV ad during the first quarter of the Big Game.

Let’s get it Philly, Baltimore and Buffalo! It’s up to one of you to bring home the win 🏈so we can all get free wings with any purchase on Fat Tuesday, 2/13. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/WY3zBlYhWu — Popeyes (@Popeyes) January 10, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The offer includes free six wings with any online or in-app purchase on Feb. 13, also known as Fat Tuesday, at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Popeyes. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes new chicken Wings to celebrate."

As it currently stands, the No. 1 Ravens (13-4) have clinched the AFC conference therefore earning a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs whereas the No. 2 Bills (11-6) have clinched the AFC division and will face the No. 7 Seelers in the first round. The No. 5 Eagles (11-6), who are in the NFC, have clinched a wild card into the playoffs and will face the No. 4 Buccaneers first.`