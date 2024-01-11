food and drink

Popeyes giving free wings if a team ‘with wings' wins Super Bowl LVIII

You can get free wings from Popeyes after Super Bowl LVIII

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What do the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills have in common? Wings!

If one of these three teams wins Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, Popeyes pledges to give out free wings.

The promotion is created to celebrate the launch of five popular wing flavors — ghost pepper, sweet n’ spicy, honey BBQ, roasted garlic parmesan and signature hot — which will be featured in Popeyes’ first-ever TV ad during the first quarter of the Big Game.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The offer includes free six wings with any online or in-app purchase on Feb. 13, also known as Fat Tuesday, at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Popeyes. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes new chicken Wings to celebrate."

nfl playoffs Jan 7

NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

nfl playoffs Jan 9, 2023

How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?

As it currently stands, the No. 1 Ravens (13-4) have clinched the AFC conference therefore earning a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs whereas the No. 2 Bills (11-6) have clinched the AFC division and will face the No. 7 Seelers in the first round. The No. 5 Eagles (11-6), who are in the NFC, have clinched a wild card into the playoffs and will face the No. 4 Buccaneers first.`

This article tagged under:

food and drinkfast food
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us