Howie gets it done, Eagles sign Zack Baun to monster contract

They were never going to lose Zack Baun. Howie Roseman wasn’t going to let it happen.

The Eagles took care of their biggest offseason priority Wednesday when they signed the all-pro linebacker to a three-year, $51 million contract with incentives that could raise the value another $1.5 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Baun would have become an unrestricted free agent on Monday without a new deal. The Eagles held his exclusive negotiating rights until the start of free agency.

Baun’s average annual salary of $17 million makes him the 4th-highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league and by far the highest-paid linebacker in Eagles history.

Baun became one of the most remarkable stories in Eagles history this year, going from a backup edge rusher and special teamer with the Saints to a 1st-team all-pro and Defensive Player of the Year finalist at a new position with a new team and a new coach.

In his fifth NFL season and first year as a full-time starter, Baun was the best player on the NFL’s No. 1 defense and a Super Bowl champion.

Baun had 3 ½ sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, four pass breakups and 11 tackles for loss during the regular season. He added two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss in a remarkable postseason performance.

More coming ...

