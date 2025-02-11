Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Young Eagles fan electric speech on NBC10's evening show takes internet by storm

By Cherise Lynch and Johnny Archer

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Eagles, aka the Super Bowl Champs, have plenty to celebrate, but one young Birds fan spirited airport speech has gone viral and is being celebrated across the internet.

Ethan Kim from Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, made quite the impression during NBC10's evening newscast on the Friday before Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Now, the clip from Ethan's interview has gone viral and has almost a million views on NBC10's TikTok page and nearly 80,000 views on Instagram.

It was actually Ethan's 13th birthday when NBC10's Yukare Nakayama asked him and several other Birds fans if they wanted to do the famous Eagles chant before they boarded flights at the Philadelphia International Airport to New Orleans for the big game.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then, right after the chant, it was Ethan's powerful speech that shook the internet. He said in part:

"This is our time. This is our house. We got protection. It took the Avengers two times to times to beat Thanos. Two times and this our second time going and facing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Let's go, Birds!"

@nbcphiladelphia

Even at the #Philadelphia International Airport, you can’t escape that all too familiar #Eagles chant as Birds fans get ready to fly to New Orleans for #SuperBowl LIX. NBC10’s Yukare Nakayama spoke to one very excited fan.

♬ original sound - nbcphiladelphia

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles 6 hours ago

Eagles championship parade: Your guide to Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles 1 hour ago

Double the love: Businesses prepare for Super Bowl parade this Valentine's Day

Ethan told NBC10 in an interview later that he didn't just do it for TV. His speech came from the heart because he is such a huge Eagles fan.

"My phone had 50 text messages," Ethan shared. "Every single one of my friends. I don’t even know. My friends actually asked for my autograph today because of how famous I got on TikTok. At school, an entire group of people surrounded me. It was really fun"

You can watch Ethan's full interview with NBC10's Johnny Archer below:

Young Philadelphia Eagles fan Ethan Kim went viral on Friday after getting the crowd hyped up for the Super Bowl while speaking with NBC10's Yukare Nakayama. After watching the Birds beat the Chiefs in the big game, Ethan reflects on his newfound internet fame and his excitement over the Super Bowl win in an interview with NBC10's Johnny Archer. 
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us