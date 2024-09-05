Yo! It's the 2024 Eagles hype video ahead of Brazil opener

Jason Kelce is retired but still very much a centerpiece of the Eagles.

Just watch the team's 2024 hype video.

The beloved former center starred among a loaded cast to help the Eagles kick off the season a day before the actual kickoff in Brazil. The team meets the Packers on Friday at Corinthians Arena (8:15 p.m. ET/NBC10, Peacock).

Get ready to hear a lot of "yo" over the next couple of days. You'll probably find yourself saying it after watching the hype video. Kylie Kelce's "yo" to wrap things up was the best.

Watch the video below on the Eagles' Instagram account or here on the team's YouTube page.

