Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog

Yo! It's the 2024 Eagles hype video ahead of Brazil opener

Of course Kelce was featured in the video

Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce is retired but still very much a centerpiece of the Eagles.

Just watch the team's 2024 hype video.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The beloved former center starred among a loaded cast to help the Eagles kick off the season a day before the actual kickoff in Brazil. The team meets the Packers on Friday at Corinthians Arena (8:15 p.m. ET/NBC10, Peacock).

Get ready to hear a lot of "yo" over the next couple of days. You'll probably find yourself saying it after watching the hype video. Kylie Kelce's "yo" to wrap things up was the best.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Watch the video below on the Eagles' Instagram account or here on the team's YouTube page.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Aug 30

How to watch Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 showdown in Brazil

Eagles analysis 4 hours ago

Why Jeremiah Trotter Jr. won't have that rookie ‘wow moment' in his NFL debut

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us