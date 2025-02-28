Why top Georgia draft prospect likes the Nolan Smith comparison

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalon Walker is an undersized but versatile and athletic outside linebacker from the University of Georgia.

Sound familiar?

The comparison to Eagles starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has been unavoidable and Walker isn’t trying to avoid it. In fact, he likes that comp.

“I do,” Walker said at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. “Just for the person and player he is. He’s a relentless player and I feel like we’re wired from the same place.”

Walker, 21, has a close relationship with Smith, who was a senior leader on that Bulldogs defense when Walker arrived in Athens in 2022.

Walker and Smith are still close.

“Coming in, Nolan Smith was my older brother,” Walker said. “Him being the leader of that team from the Georgia defense in 2022, it meant everything for me. His guidance, his mentoring throughout the years was great for me. I really appreciate him very much.”

Smith this year had a breakout season for the Super Bowl champion Eagles. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, Smith not only became a starter in Year 2 but was the Eagles’ best edge rusher in a championship season. Smith tore his triceps in Super Bowl LIX but was able to finish the game and make it through the ensuing celebrations before getting surgery.

The Eagles were able to pick Smith with the No. 30 pick in the 2023 draft after he nearly slid out of the first round.

The NFL won’t make that same mistake again, right?

While it’s still early in mock draft season, Walker has been coming off the board in the top half of the first round in most of them. And NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah lists Walker as the No. 6 player overall in this draft class:

“Walker is a compact, powerful defender with length and explosiveness. He played both on and off the ball in the Georgia defensive scheme, but he’s at his best on the edge. As a pass rusher, he can win with pure speed, power and an explosive counter move. He’s also a weapon when used to spy the quarterback. He can mirror the QB’s movement before closing the space in a hurry. He dominated in the Bulldogs’ first meeting against Texas during the 2024 season. He’s a firm edge-setter against the run. When he’s stacked off the ball, he’s a touch late to key/diagnose, but he can attack and take on blocks or scrape over the top for tackles. He has outstanding change-of-direction quickness in space. Overall, Walker is a tone-setter on defense and UGA coaches rave about his makeup and leadership.”

The unique thing about Walker is his versatility. He played some off-ball linebacker at Georgia and also rushed the passer. He also played a bit of the “star” and nickel positions in that defense as well.

Some teams might be scared away by the lack of definition of his position but Walker sees his versatility as a major plus.

“I’m a ball player so just being on the field is my favorite position,” Walker said. “Being everywhere. You just don’t know. The anticipation of being at the outside backer one snap and then being an inside backer one snap and being a star the next snap. It gives me the comfort that they don’t know what element of surprise is going to hit them next.”

Walker said he plans on attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay in April and is looking forward to getting his moment to walk across the stage. It seems extremely likely that walk will come before the Eagles get to make their pick at 32.

But you know Smith will be happy for his protege. Walker is already grateful for Smith showing him the way.

