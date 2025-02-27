Why Shane Steichen thinks Kevin Patullo will be good play-caller

INDIANAPOLIS — A big part of Kevin Patullo’s role after being promoted to Eagles offensive coordinator will be calling plays on game day.

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen thinks Patullo has what it takes to be really good at it.

“He’s very detailed in everything he did,” said Steichen, who will enter his third season as Colts head coach in 2025. “He was always on it. Anything I needed offensively he had it done. I think he’s got a real good feel for the game. Obviously, being around Chan Gailey a lot of his career, he was one of his mentors.

“And then just being around him and the way he sees it. I think he’s going to have a really good feel calling the game.”

The Eagles lost Kellen Moore after just one season when Moore agreed to become the head coach of the Saints. Patullo will be the fourth OC under Nick Sirianni in five seasons. And Sirianni on Tuesday confirmed that Patullo will call plays. While Sirianni always talks about the collaborative process of play-calling, we haven't seen Patullo be the primary guy with that job yet.

Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2021-22 and had an undeniable knack for that part of the job. Sirianni began the 2021 season as the Eagles’ primary play-caller but the Eagles didn’t really take off until he handed over the reins to Steichen.

Ever since midway through the 2021 season, Sirianni hasn’t called plays on game day. That job has belongs to Steichen, Brian Johnson, Moore and now will belong to Patullo.

Why does Steichen think Patullo will have a knack for play-calling?

During his two years in Philadelphia, Steichen’s office was right next to Patullo’s and he remembers constantly bouncing back and forth to each other’s doors to go over plays. Steichen still fondly remembers those conversations and thinks Patullo’s feel for the game will translate into being a strong play-caller on Sundays.

“He’s gotta go do it,” Steichen said, “but I feel like he has a really good feel and sees the game really well. Even when I was calling it, just the conversations that we would have on the sideline, it was really good.”

