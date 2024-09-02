Why nobody is worried about Cam Jurgens replacing Jason Kelce

Derrick Frazier was the hand-picked successor to Eric Allen. Tim Harris was supposed to replace Reggie White. Macho Harris got the first crack at Brian Dawkins’ spot. It was Andre Dillard’s job to take over for Jason Peters.

It’s not easy replacing a legend, but Cam Jurgens seems to have the perfect combination of mental and physical ability to do it.

Jurgens on Friday will become the first Eagles center other than Jason Kelce to start a season opener since Jamaal Jackson in 2010.

If the pressure of replacing one of the greatest centers in football history is affecting him, nobody has noticed.

Nothing bothers Cam. He just goes out and plays football.

“I think he's done exceptionally well,” Lane Johnson said before practice Sunday. “Obviously, Kelce is a one-in-a-million-type player, but I think Kelce saw a lot of attributes in Cam as far as his movement skills, his athleticism, (and) he’s worked his tail off.

“For him, he keeps it pretty simple. I think when you do that, you're able to focus more and you're not trying to be a hero, you're not trying to be Jason Kelce every snap, he's being Cam Jurgens. It’s hard, you know? I came here, I had to replace Jason Peters (at left tackle) - or so I thought and then he's still playing now (as of 2023). A lot of it's about being focused and becoming the best you.”

Jurgens backed up Kelce as a rookie in 2022 and then started next to him at right guard last year. He was hand picked by Kelce to eventually take over for him, and Kelce has been around the building the last month here and there helping out.

On Friday, we’ll see how it all comes together for the 25-year-old Jurgens, the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2022.

“You know, I'm worried about what I'm doing and that's all I really care about,” Jurgens said at his locker before practice Sunday, “I'm not trying to replace anybody. I'm just trying to be the best player I can be. That's all I really care about. I mean, there's gonna be scrutiny. Doesn't really matter who I (replace), you guys are gonna scrutinize if I do bad like you should and if I do good.”

For the record, Harris lasted eight starts, Dillard lasted five, Frazier four and Harris three.

Wild guess that this will go much better. Jurgens has an unusual level of focus and confidence that he uses to wipe out distractions and extraneous thoughts, and it serves him well.

“In college, I went from tight end to playing center and I've never done that before, so obviously there were a lot of bumps on the road and (I) just focused on what I'm doing and what my coach is telling me," he said.

"Because if you listen to the media, it's tough because you can fall into that rabbit hole. People telling you you suck and then you start thinking that. And it's the same thing if you're doing great and they tell you you're amazing and this and that and you think you're more than you are.

“So it's just taking it with a grain of salt. You can't read all the bad stuff because if you read that, you read the good stuff."

Jurgens had an outstanding training camp, and the Eagles need him to continue that level of play on this newly constructed offensive line, with Jurgens at center and right guard Mekhi Becton making his debut at a new position.

“He moves so well, he's so strong,” Johnson said. “I think that's what Kelce saw in him, is pretty as far as pulling and stuff like that. The more you play the better you get, the more stuff you see, the more defenses (you play), the better you get. It's been good.”

Jurgens played well at right guard last year, but center brings with it a whole new set of challenges because in the middle you’re the quarterback of the o-line and the center of communication for the entire offense.

“The communication starts right out there,” Jurgens said. “And No. 1 job is just make sure the snaps are good and he catches everything. I think people forget about that. It's a big part of it. So communication, snaps, and then beyond that, just be an athlete. Go play football and make plays.”

