Which Eagle's Super Bowl ring is on the auction block?

Goldin Auctions currently has an item that would interest an Eagles memorabilia collector with some disposable income.

An Eagles Super Bowl LII championship ring that was issued to the family of former Eagle linebacker Nigel Bradham is up for bidding on its website. At last check, the bidding is up to $28,000.

This 2017 Philadelphia @Eagles Super Bowl Championship Family Ring Presented to Linebacker Nigel Bradham is available now in our October Legends Auction: https://t.co/vR6HAXJOiv pic.twitter.com/GlVexEI4Li — Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 20, 2023

The 10-karat gold ring, created by Jostens, contains 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. This particular ring features Bradham’s name and his jersey number 53 on the left side, and his signature on the bottom of the inside arbor.

Bradham played 58 games at linebacker for the Eagles from 2016 to 2019. He totaled 229 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and four fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The item is part of Goldin’s October Legends Elite auction, one of 718 items. The auction also includes the signed jersey worn by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in Super Bowl LII, currently at $29,000.

The auction on these items closes Saturday night at 10:00pm.