Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog

Which Eagles player's mom was the victim of Swiftie revenge?

A lot to unpack here, to say the least.

By Dan Roche

NBC Universal, Inc.

An army of Chiefs fans and Taylor Swift fans mobilized against Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after trolling comments the Eagles safety made at the expense of the pop star’s boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

After the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win Sunday night, CJGJ posted a pic on his Instagram story that showed Kelce and the Eagles DB nose-to-nose, with the caption “Should've Stayed w that thick s****,” referencing Kelce’s former girlfriend of five years, Kayla Nicole.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Swifties responded in force, but instead of targeting Gardner-Johnson, they chose to spam the Yelp page for the King’s Grill, a restaurant owned by CJGJ’s mother, Delatron Johnson, in Rockledge, Florida.

However, the flood of traffic to Yelp actually caused the website to disable comments to the restaurant, citing “Unusual Activity,” and virtually all the negative reviews were deleted.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here’s the punchline: Mrs. Johnson told TMZ Live that the King’s Grill actually closed permanently two weeks ago. She and her husband are opening a different restaurant in Cocoa, a few miles north.

They mentioned they will join the million-plus Eagles fans for the team’s Super Bowl Championship parade in Philadelphia Friday.

This article tagged under:

Eagles blogSuper Bowl
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us