What does latest concussion mean for Grant Calcaterra?

It was concussions that already ended Grant Calcaterra’s career once.

So another concussion seemed ominous for the Eagles’ second-year tight end.

Calcaterra played three years of football at Oklahoma before stepping away from football after the 2019 season following his third concussion.

He left Oklahoma and returned to his native South California and was about to accept a job with an ambulance service when he had a change of heart. His neurologist had told him he wasn’t under any additional risk if he played football again, so he ended his year-long retirement, enrolled at SMU and had an outstanding year for the Mustangs.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Eagles drafted him last year in the sixth round and all was fine until the Commanders game at FedEx Field on Oct. 29 when Calcaterra suffered another concussion.

He missed the Cowboys game but returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant. He’s expected to play against the Chiefs Monday night, and with Dallas Goedert out indefinitely, he should have a bigger role than usual.

“I really feel good about it,” Calcaterra said at his locker Thursday. “It's been over four years since I've had a head injury. So in my eyes, that's all kind of behind me. And it's a violent condition. And I've taken hits quite a bit since my time back. And just kind of one of those things that's part of football.”

Nick Sirianni said the Eagles took every imaginable precaution with Calcaterra as he went through the various phases of the NFL’s detailed concussion protocol. But he made it clear they do that with everyone.

Long-time Eagles trainer Rick Burkholder used to say, “If you’ve seen one concussion, you’ve seen one concussion.”

In other words, each one is different. Sometimes they don’t seem serious but the symptoms can last for weeks or even months or longer. Sometimes the symptoms are severe but they clear up quickly.

For Calcaterra, this one seemed minor.

“Yeah, it wasn't serious,” he said. “I was asymptomatic very soon after the incident. I didn't really have any issues after that.”

Calcaterra’s return is good timing for the Eagles, who will be without Goedert while he rehabs a fractured forearm he suffered in the Cowboys game.

He’s only played 53 offensive snaps all year and doesn’t have a catch or a target. Jack Stoll will likely start in place of Goedert – he has two catches for 10 yards in 106 snaps.

Although the numbers don’t show it, Calcaterra believes he’s made big strides in the background.

“Much more confident,” he said. “I feel like just having another year under my belt really helps in terms of just being confident and just my overall knowledge of our team and our offense and just the game.

“I'm always ready to go. Jack and I, we're always prepared to step in when our number's called.

“I know our coaches are going to put us in positions to be successful as a team. Whatever my role is with Dallas out, I'm fully confident that I'll be good to go.

“I feel like I have a good grasp of the offense and everything. Trust your technique, trust your knowledge and just go out there and do your thing.”