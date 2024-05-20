Watch on Wednesday: All Access: 2024 Eagles Draft, Eagles Unscripted

As fans continue to buzz over the moves the Philadelphia Eagles made during last month’s NFL Draft, NBC10 is giving you an inside look at the draft weekend.

All Access: 2024 Eagles Draft, Eagles Unscripted airs on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10 and the NBC10 app. The show features amazing access inside the Eagles Draft weekend, including the following:

Chairman Jeffrey Lurie’s emotional phone call to Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter

An inside look at the first day in Philly for first round pick Quinyon Mitchell and second round pick Cooper Dejean

A one-of-a-kind look at General Manager Howie Roseman’s trade on night two of the draft to move up and select DeJean

Watch the entire special on NBC10, the NBC10 app and NBC10’s streaming channel on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m.