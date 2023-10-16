Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Nick Sirianni

Watch live: Sirianni speaks to media after Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Jets

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is set to talk with reporters on Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET about the Birds ending their undefeated season with a loss to the Jets.

Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once the press conference begins.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Nick SirianniPhiladelphia Eagles
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us