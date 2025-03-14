Lombardi Trophy arrives in style to Eagles' training center

The trophy case at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex just received its highly anticipated addition.

And the NFL certainly rolled out the metaphorical red carpet for the coveted hardware.

Arriving in a locked box with a special key designed by Tiffany & Co., the trophy was first revealed while wrapped in the iconic blue bag with white gloves placed on top.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Now, just a month after Super Bowl LIX, two Vince Lombardi trophies permanently reside in Philadelphia.

It's unfortunate that there's a typo etched on the new hardware, though … the final score should *really* say 40-6.

Image credit: Philadelphia Eagles

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube