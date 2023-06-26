Watch Live: Jason Kelce Beach Bash for the Eagles Autism Foundation Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Be one of the Top 30 donors to Team 62 and receive VVIP access to the @newheightshow taping and Skip the Line access to the bartending event at The Ocean Drive on June 28th.



The Top 30 donors will be pulled today at 5pm EST.



Donate here: https://t.co/XMgwbm5N9q pic.twitter.com/7ICthTRbP5 — Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) June 23, 2023

If you can't make it down to the shore, you can watch the sold out VIP event live on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platform.

Last year, this event raised $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and this year is going to be even bigger. If you would like to help Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation, visit https://donate.hakuapp.com/donations/new?event=bafc2198da89432f068b