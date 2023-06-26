Watch Live: Jason Kelce Beach Bash for the Eagles Autism Foundation Wednesday at 4 p.m.

If you can't make it down to the shore, you can watch the sold out VIP event live on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platform.
Last year, this event raised $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and this year is going to be even bigger. If you would like to help Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation, visit https://donate.hakuapp.com/donations/new?event=bafc2198da89432f068b
