Watch Live: Jason Kelce Beach Bash for the Eagles Autism Foundation Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Jason Kelce is going all out for this third annual Beach Bash celebrity bartending fundraiser to support the Eagles Autism Foundation. If you can't make it to Sea Isle City, watch it live on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

If you can't make it down to the shore, you can watch the sold out VIP event live on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platform.

Last year, this event raised $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and this year is going to be even bigger. If you would like to help Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation, visit https://donate.hakuapp.com/donations/new?event=bafc2198da89432f068b

