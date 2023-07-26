Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni

Watch live: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni speaks to media as 2023 training camp begins

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the Philadelphia media at the NovaCare Complex live around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Eagles are kicking off their 2023 training camp this week, with players hitting the field for the first time later in the day on Wednesday.

Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once it begins.

